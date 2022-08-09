Drug dealer shot dead in Dublin apartment was wrapped in bags and hidden in wardrobe

The murder suspect, who is in his 30s, was still being questioned last night.

Gardaí found the decomposing remains of a 28-year-old man who was shot dead in a Dublin apartment last week hidden in a wardrobe in the bedroom of the property.

During last Saturday’s search operation detectives found the remains of Sean McCarthy wrapped in bags in the wardrobe.

The chief suspect in Ireland’s latest gun murder is considered a “nobody” in terms of organised crime and is not classified as a senior player in any of Ireland’s major drugs gangs, a source has revealed.

However, gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder of Sean McCarthy (28), whose body was found in a north Dublin apartment at the weekend.

It is believed Mr McCarthy’s body may have remained in the building for a number of days after he was killed.

After he was shot dead, he was moved to the wardrobe and left there for a number of days.

The murder suspect, who is in his 30s, was still being questioned last night.

The Sunday World can reveal he has few criminal convictions and is not linked to any of the north city’s major crime figures.

Gardaí are working on the theory that the murder on Achill Road, Drumcondra, is linked to the volatile north Dublin drugs trade.

Mr McCarthy is believed to have owed a five-figure debt to a dangerous Ballymun-based crack cocaine-dealing gang after a garda seizure and that he was either unable or unwilling to pay back the debt.

Sean McCarthy's remains are removed from the apartment building in Achill Road, Drumcondra. Photo: Collins Photos

New details about the murder victim emerged last night, including that he was arrested in relation to the false imprisonment of a young man in the Ballymun area a number of years ago.

“This case never went to trial because the victim would not follow through with it but it was alleged that McCarthy was one of a number of masked men who kidnapped the young man and put him in a van and threatened him while armed with firearms,” a source said.

“It shows that apart from being in a position where he owed money for drugs, McCarthy was also well able to act as muscle for a very violent crime gang who have been terrorising their local community.”

The man who is suspected of murdering Mr McCarthy also operated in these same crime circles but has come to previous garda attention only for public order offences and other minor criminal matters.

Sources said it is possible he could face a court hearing as early as today.

He was arrested on Saturday evening about the same time Mr McCarthy’s body was discovered.

Mr McCarthy had been missing from his home in Poppintree since last Tuesday morning and he was last seen in Drumcondra.

Sources said the victim was “a low- to middle-level figure” in a drug-dealing operation in the Ballymun area of the city in which crack cocaine and other hard drugs are distributed at street level.

“Gardaí at Ballymun continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late 20s whose body was discovered on the evening of Saturday, August 6, 2022, at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9,” a garda spokesman said.

“The apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, remains preserved for technical examination.

“The man in his 30s arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at a garda station in north Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 20

“Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra and its environs between the morning of Tuesday, August 2, and the evening of Saturday, August 6, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward,” he added.