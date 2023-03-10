Detective garda arrested over alleged links to Hutch crime gang
He has now been suspended.
A detective garda was arrested in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected links between members of the force and the Hutch crime gang.
The officer was quizzed as part of an operation led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The officer is believed to be a detective garda at the Special Detective Unit.
One line of inquiry being investigated is whether he may have taken direction and handled money for the gang and some of their associates.
Gardai confirmed the arrest in a statement.
The garda was arrested earlier this week and later released without charge.
A file on the case is being prepared for the DPP.
RTÉ reports a number of searches carried out as part of the probe resulted in the seizure of around €40k in cash, rounds of ammunition, documents and electronic devices.
A garda spokesperson said today: “As part of an on-going criminal investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), a member of An Garda Síochána was arrested earlier this week.
“The Garda was subsequently released without charge pending a file to the DPP.
“The Garda is suspended,” they added.
The Special Detective Unit is responsible for investigation the activities of organised crime, including Irish and international terrorist and organised crime groups – officers are licensed to carry a firearm.
