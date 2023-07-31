Yousef Palani pleads guilty to killing two men and assaulting a third in Sligo

He has been in custody at Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon since being charged with these offences and was due to go on trial in November in a case that was expected to last three weeks.

A 22-year-old man has today pleaded guilty to the murder of two men and the assault of another in crimes that shocked Ireland last year.

Yousef Palani of Markievicz Heights in Sligo pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Carton Heights in Sligo on April 10 last year.

Palani also admitted murdering Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, in the town two days later on April 12, 2022.

He further pleaded guilty to assaulting another man at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9, 2022.

He has been in custody at Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon since being charged with these offences and was due to go on trial in November in a case that was expected to last three weeks.

At an adjourned inquest into the men’s deaths, which was held in Sligo in December, the coroner heard that Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt suffered multiple sharp force injuries to the neck and head when they were attacked in their homes.

In the case of Aidan Moffitt, the inquest heard he also sustained sharp force injuries to his chest, which contributed to his death.

Auctioneer and businessman Aidan Moffitt (41), of 4 Cartron Heights, Sligo town, was found dead at his home on April 11, 2022, while the body of retired care worker Michael Snee (58) was discovered at his home at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road, Sligo, just over 24 hours later.

Mr Mofitt died died from multiple sharp force injuries to his head, neck and chest.

The post-mortem report for Mr Snee confirmed he died from multiple sharp force injuries to his neck and chest.

Unemployed man Mr Palani will face a full sentencing hearing at a later date where he will be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

At a court hearing earlier this month it emerged that had changed his senior counsel ahead of the trial that was due to take place in November.

The court at that time heard that there were various records being sought for Mr Palani from the Central Mental Hospital and Castlerea Prison and that the defence was still awaiting those