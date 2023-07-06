Young woman faces jury trial over cannabis haul found in house in St Patrick’s Day raid

Leah Traynor (20) was served with the book of evidence when she appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court

A young woman allegedly caught with large quantities of cannabis after gardaí raided her home on St Patrick’s Day has been sent for jury trial.

The accused, of Easton Close in Leixlip, Co Kildare, is charged with possession of cannabis, as well as having the drug for the purposes of sale or supply.

The drugs offences allegedly took place at her home at Easton Close on March 17 last year.

She is facing trial in the Circuit Court, where the penalties upon conviction are more severe, after it was ruled the matter was too serious for the District Court.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Ciaran Liddy gave Ms Traynor the formal alibi caution, warning her she had 14 days to provide to the State details of anyone she proposed calling as a witness in her defence.

The judge assigned defence solicitor John O’Doherty and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Following an application by solicitor Katie Dowling for a second senior counsel, Judge Liddy also assigned a senior counsel to the case.

The judge further ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to her legal team.

Ms Traynor has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

She was remanded on bail to appear again in a court at the Criminal Courts of Justice later this month.