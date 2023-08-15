Young man who trashed hotel room ordered to pay for damage or face jail

District Judge Nigel Broderick told 22-year-old John Lough he wasn’t going to deal with him until he brought the money to court

A man who admitted to trashing a hotel room has been ordered to pay £1,500 for the damage.

Today at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick told 22-year-old John Lough he wasn’t going to deal with him until he brought the money to court.

Lough, from the Islandmagee Road in Whitehead, had admitted causing criminal damage to a room at the Dunadry Hotel on February 5 this year.

A prosecuting lawyer said the defendant and his girlfriend had been at a social event when he went back to their room. However, when his partner checked on him, she found that he had blood on his hands and arms and the TV “had been removed from the wall”.

The following morning, staff asked to examine the room after they saw the defendant’s injuries, and subsequently noted “significant damage throughout the room”.

The prosecuting lawyer told the court she had an invoice for £1,500 to fix the damage.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever asked that Lough be allowed six months to save for the cash.

It was also heard that, as a manager of a butcher’s shop, Lough earns £500 a week and has no children or dependants, so District Judge Broderick gave him three months to pay.

Adjourning the case to November 7, he told Lough to “work hard, save up and bring £1,500 to court, because if you don’t, you run the risk of going to prison”.