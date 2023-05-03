Young man (24) accused of attacking aunt denies charges
A Co Antrim man has denied attacking his aunt.
Tony McNally (24) appeared at Antrim Crown Court by video-link from jail yesterday and entered not guilty pleas to the three charges that he faces.
McNally, from Main Street in Randalstown, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to his aunt, attempting to damage her bathroom door and having a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, without good reason in a public place on September 7 last year.
With a trial scheduled to take place later this month, defence counsel Neil Moore said he would be consulting with the defendant ahead.
Remanding McNally back into custody, Judge Alistair Devlin adjourned the case to May 24.
Today's Headlines
Strike it lucky | Man who said lightning strike made him breach bail terms has criminal damage charge withdrawn
arrest warrant | Man (52) charged with raping underage girl in Rochdale flees to Dublin
'tough decision' | Caitríona Perry announces she is leaving RTÉ to take up new role with BBC
shocking video | Violent brawl between two women erupts outside Longford shopping centre
Crowe caws | Pope’s Exorcist star Russell Crowe says Brits ‘don’t need a king’ ahead of coronation
roadside attack | Student robbed and left with broken leg after being ran over with car in Dublin
COCAINE HAUL | Brother of Drogheda feud victim to be sentenced over massive €1.5m drugs bust
RIP | Waterford drowning victim Cian Nugent’s mum tells pals to ‘move forward afresh’
garda op | Two charged with drugs related offences as part of organised crime probe in Dublin
fighting words | Conor McGregor takes pot shot at Floyd Mayweather, saying he ‘can’t read’