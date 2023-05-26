Young man (21) caught with cannabis was ‘groomed’ by older dealers in Finglas
Gardaí found a bag, valued at €980, in a couch in an abandoned garden in Finglas.
A young man who admitted ownership of cannabis found in a couch in an abandoned garden was a “victim of grooming by older criminals”, a court heard.
Darragh White (21) spent most of his years in foster care as his parents had drug problems.
Judge David McHugh imposed a four-month sentence, suspended for two years.
The defendant, of Northway estate in Finglas, admitted possession of cannabis for sale or supply last August 8.
Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí found a bag, valued at €980, in a couch in an abandoned garden in Finglas.White was interviewed and admitted ownership of the drugs.
The court heard White had 17 previous convictions, and was currently serving a sentence.
Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said White was a very young man, whose parents had battled drug addictions, and who had spent most of his childhood in foster care.
The only person who had cared for him was his paternal grandmother, Mr Fleming said, and she believed that White had been the victim of grooming by older criminals in the Finglas area.
