Young man (20s) arrested and charged after car is hi-jacked in Dublin

The vehicle was later involved in a collision on the Chapelizod Bypass

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

One man has been arrested and charged after a car was hi-jacked in Dublin last night.

The drama unfolded at approximately 8pm on the Northbrook Avenue in Ranelagh when a man “took control of a car and drove from the area”, according to gardaí.

The vehicle was later involved in a collision on the Chapelizod Bypass.

Gardaí said they arrested a man in his early 20s in connection with the incident. He was detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“This man has since been charged and is expected to appear at the 10.30am sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2 today, Wednesday 9th August,” a garda spokesperson added.

“Investigations are ongoing.”


