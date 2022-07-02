Young girl was hospitalised after ‘Staffordshire’ dog got loose and bit her, court hears

Amanda Gallagher of Mountain View, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo was charged with having a dog unaccompanied while not being under control

A Staffordshire dog got loose and subsequently bit a young girl playing with its owner’s child leaving her with significant bite injuries, a Sligo court has heard.

Amanda Gallagher of Mountain View, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo was charged with having a dog unaccompanied while not being under control and also not having a dog licence at Mountain View on March 22nd 2021.

The court heard the child received significant bites and was transferred to Galway hospital.

Defending solicitor Mr Eamonn Gallagher told Tubbercurry District Court his client was a mother of three and did not have public liability insurance in place in terms of compensation.

He said the parties in question were living in the same estate and there was no animosity among them.

He said the mother of the child who was bitten said she was doing well and he added it was a very traumatic incident with significant injuries. He said his client dealt with the matter on the day and the dog was put down at 5pm that day.

He said his client had brought €300 to court as a gesture and due to her financial situation there unfortunately was not any other source of compensation.

He said a major factor despite the nature of what happened there were no issues between the parties.

Judge Sandra Murphy enquired what happened on the day. The solicitor replied the dog had been in the rear garden which had a wall and a gate that was bolted but not locked.

His client had a dentist’s appointment and when she was gone the dog got out. Her father who also lives in the estate immediately rang her about the incident. The defendant’s child was playing with the child who sustained the injuries. He said it was a very unfortunate incident.

Judge Murphy said these type of dogs have to be licensed and chipped. She asked if she has since got another dog and Mr Gallagher said no, she did have another Staffordshire dog for 15 years and this dog was a younger 2 year old replacement.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

Mr Gallagher said she held her hands up immediately and had apologised to the victim and the victim’s mother and took immediate steps herself to have the dog put down.

Judge Murphy said it was a very difficult case. She convicted and fined her €150 for not having the dog under control and took into consideration the no dog licence. Mr Gallagher said they were obliged.