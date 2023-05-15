Young Dublin woman ‘punched, scratched and kneed victim in shop attack’, court told

Clare Redmond (24) is accused of leaving the woman with facial injuries in the incident in a north Dublin SuperValu

A young woman scratched another woman’s face with her fingernails and pulled her to the floor where she punched and kneed her in an attack in a post office, it is alleged.

Clare Redmond (24) is accused of assaulting the woman and leaving her with facial injuries in the incident in a supermarket in north Dublin.

Judge John King adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how she intends to plead.

Ms Redmond, with an address at Forestwood Avenue, Santry, is charged with assault causing harm.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the judge considering jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, he said the incident happened in the post office in SuperValu, Ballymun Road, last November 10.

It was alleged Ms Redmond assaulted a 25-year-old woman by scratching her face with her nails and pulling her down to the floor by the hair.

She allegedly punched her and hit her to the face with her knee.

The alleged victim suffered scratches and bruises to her face, Sgt Murphy said.

In an earlier incident at Forestwood Avenue on February 10 last year, it was alleged the accused approached a 35-year-old woman from behind and pulled her to the ground.

A struggle ensued and the alleged victim suffered a “sore back and neck”, the court heard. A finger and knee were also bruised and her cheek was grazed.

Ms Redmond is also charged with assaulting this woman.

Judge King accepted jurisdiction for both cases to remain in the district court.

Ms Redmond has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail to a date later this month, when she will be expected to decide on pleas.

If she is contesting the charges, a trial date for the non-jury court will be set.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​