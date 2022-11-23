Young Dublin mum caught with €25k worth of crime proceeds in ‘bundles’ avoids jail
Cafe worker Kaci Leech (20) of East Wall, was naive in her dealings, her solicitor said
A young mother caught with €25,000 of crime proceeds in “bundles” has been given a six-month suspended sentence.
Kaci Leech, 20, of Teeling Way, East Wall, Dublin 3 pleaded guilty to money laundering.
Dublin District Court heard that gardai carried out a search in the north inner city on February 24 and uncovered four “bundles of cash” in various denominations.
Court Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch told Judge Paul Kelly that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case should remain in the District Court if she pleaded guilty.
Otherwise, she would face trial in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.
Defence solicitor Evan Moore confirmed his client’s plea was guilty, and Judge Kelly accepted jurisdiction.
Gardai suspect another person was involved and he remains before the courts.
She had no previous convictions. The solicitor said the cafe worker was naive in her dealings and tried to help and the man influenced her.
Mr Moore said the mother of one was “very sorry”.
Judge Kelly remarked that it was a significant amount and the only possible conclusion was that it was crime proceeds and “someone came and asked her to keep it for that reason”.
He noted she pleaded guilty at an early stage, and her age, previous good record, co-operation, and family circumstances.
He imposed a six-month custodial sentence but suspended it on condition she does not re-offend in the next two years.
