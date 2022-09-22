Young Dublin man admits sharing image on Snapchat which intimidated trial witness

Judge Gerard Jones said he would give defendant Eric McElroy (21) a chance, if he remained out of trouble

Eric McElroy, of Dromheath Drive in Mulhuddart, was ‘very surprised’ to find gardaí at his door

A young man who shared an image on Snapchat intimidating a potential witness in a trial was very surprised when gardaí called to his door, a court heard.

Eric McElroy (21) posted the image, which had already been circulating on the social media platform.

Judge Gerard Jones adjourned sentencing to December, saying he would give the defendant a chance, if he remained out of trouble.

The defendant, of Dromheath Drive in Mulhuddart, admitted intimidating another person who is a witness in other proceedings with the intention of perverting the course of justice .

The incident took place on a date unknown about two weeks before March 18, 2021 and took place over Snapchat.

Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court that Mr McElroy sent emojis and shared an image on Snapchat. The image was not revealed in open court.

The defence said there was no suggestion Mr McElroy created the image, which was already circulating on social media.

The defence said Mr McElroy, who had no previous convictions, did not know the injured party.

He said that “no one was more surprised” than the defendant when gardaí called to his home.

The defence also said Mr McElroy wished to apologise for his behaviour, which was foolish, and not as sinister as the facts suggested.

Mr McElroy’s sharing of the image had not delayed the trial, the court heard.