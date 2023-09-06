Young Belfast woman who spat blood on cops and claimed to have hepatitis is jailed

Lauren Higgins (24) had amassed 84 convictions, including 26 for prior assaults on police

A Belfast woman who spat blood on police officers and claimed to be infected with hepatitis has been jailed for six months.

Lauren Higgins (24) also bit into the arm of another constable during a separate outburst of violence at a hospital.

Higgins, of University Avenue, had amassed 26 previous convictions for assault on police before the latest attacks.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard she was arrested on March 11 last year for shouting and causing disturbances at Woodbourne Court in the west of the city.

She then became increasingly volatile, targeting a policewoman and two male colleagues attempting to take her into custody.

Higgins kicked one officer in the torso and spat blood on the other two.

“She threatened them that she had Hepatitis C,” a Crown lawyer said.

Higgins was detained again following an incident in the early hours of June 12 this year.

Police found her in the Fitzroy Avenue area, bleeding from the nose and in an incoherent state, and decided to take her to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

During the journey she bit one of the constable’s on the arm, breaking through the skin with her teeth.

At the hospital Higgins had to be restrained so that nurses could treat her, but she lashed out again by trying to punch police who had accompanied her.

After being placed on a bed she kicked two officers on the head and chest, as well as spitting on one of them.

Higgins pleaded guilty to six counts of assault on police and two charges of disorderly behaviour.

A defence barrister said Higgins had been in a distressed state, but accepted that she responded “horrifically” when police intervened.

“She has expressed sympathy for the officers,” he added.

Citing her criminal record of 84 convictions, including 26 prior assaults on police, District Judge Ted Magill imposed a total of six months custody.

He told Higgins: “This behaviour is utterly unacceptable, but you keep doing it again and again.”