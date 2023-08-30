‘Working Joe’ allegedly caught with drugs worth over €70k is granted bail

These were ecstasy worth €40,990, ketamine valued at €25,140, another €5,000 of the drug DMT and €440 of cannabis, the court was told.

A “model citizen” was caught “red-handed” with a variety of drugs worth over €70,000 in north Dublin, it is alleged.

Sam Collins (28), an electrician who was described in court as a “working Joe”, is accused of having drugs including ecstasy and ketamine following a garda search.

Judge Susan Fay granted him bail at Dublin District Court and adjourned the case for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Collins, with an address at Kilcross Drive, Sandyford, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply. The offences are alleged to have happened at New Church Street, Dublin 7 and an apartment in the north of the city.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda said it would be alleged Mr Collins was found in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of €71,570.

These were ecstasy worth €40,990, ketamine valued at €25,140, another €5,000 of the drug DMT and €440 of cannabis.

According to the prosecution, Mr Collins was caught “red-handed” and drugs were at an address where only he was residing.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Kevin McCrave said Mr Collins had no previous convictions.

Mr McCrave asked the garda if he would consider the accused a “model citizen” up to date and like other “working Joes”.

“He was unknown to me,” the garda said.

Mr McCrave said Mr Collins was presumed innocent, came from a good family background, his mother was in court to support him and he could live at her address in Co Wicklow.

He said being before the courts was “very strange and unusual” for Mr Collins.

Judge Fay granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €100 with an independent surety of €3,000.

Under conditions, Mr Collins must live at his mother’s address, sign on weekly at Wicklow Garda Station, be contactable by mobile phone, surrender his passport and not apply for other travel documents.