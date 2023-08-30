Women who robbed shopper caught after returning victim’s purse to Dublin store

Ginka Borisova (28) and Evtinka Staneva (38) brought back the purse but not the €100 they had taken from it, a court heard.

Guineys on North Earl Street where the theft took place

Two women who stole cash from a shopper were caught when they came back to the store to return the victim’s purse.

Judge Susan Fay fined them €200 each.

The accused, from Bulgaria and of no fixed address here, both pleaded guilty to theft.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Guineys on North Earl Street on August 26.

The accused entered the store and stole €100 in cash from a customer’s purse, having followed the woman around the shop, a garda said.

They returned to the store and were recognised by security.

Gardaí were called and the accused were held there until officers arrived.

The accused were very apologetic and had made admissions, defence solicitor Michael French said.

They went back to the shop and left the purse back, containing the victim’s ID, cards and personal belongings, everything apart from the money.

The accused had both spent two nights in custody when they came before the court, Mr French said.

Ms Borisova had two children and was struggling financially when she committed the crime, the court was told.

“She is very remorseful, it’s served as an eye-opener – she has never been in custody before,” Mr French said.

“She has learned a tough lesson.”

Staneva, who had three children was also struggling financially, the court heard. She also expressed remorse for what happened.