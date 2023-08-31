Women accused of stealing €1,200 of goods including push up bras and bottles of WKD

Nikita Brogan has been ordered to stay out of all commercial premises in Letterkenny while her co-accused Jodie Quill was banned from Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Letterkenny Retail Park and commercial premises on Main Street, Letterkenny.

Two young women have been banned from entering shops in a town after being accused of stealing nearly €1200 worth of goods.

It follows their arrest on Monday evening for their alleged involvement in incidents of theft, during which a combined €1,183.54 worth of items was stolen from shops.

Brogan, a 25-year-old of Croagh Patrick Avenue Letterkenny and 24-year-old Quill, with an address at Carraig Craobh, Crievesmith, Letterkenny, were brought before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday.

Jodie Quill

Brogan was charged with the theft of €265 worth of items from Dunnes Stores, Oldtown Road, on August 20.

She was charged with stealing two pairs of boots, two pairs of wellies, two jackets, a gilet, a sweatshirt, two push up bras, two bottles of WKD and two bottles of wine.

Brogan was also charged with four counts of theft on August 28. She was charged with stealing €302.74 worth of cosmetics from Boots, with the theft of €290 worth of clothing from Lifestyle Sports, €81.80 worth of clothing from Sports Direct and €80 worth of goods from Dunnes Stores, Forte Shopping Centre.

Quill was charged with stealing €164 worth of clothing from Sports Direct and with handling stolen property valued at €265, which was the property of Dunnes Stores, Forte Shopping Centre.

Brogan was arrested at 5.20pm on Monday, August 28, at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny and was later charged at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí objected to bail for Brogan. Sergeant Robin Hennigan told the court that he was objecting to bail due to the nature of charges, the evidence available and the likelihood of Brogan reoffending.

Solicitor for Brogan, Mr Patsy Gallagher, applied for bail and said that his client was a co-accused in the offences alleged.

“I don’t see a difference between her and the other accused who has been granted bail with conditions,” Mr Gallagher said. “She is a co-accused in all matters.”

Judge Ciaran Liddy granted bail for Brogan and imposed strict conditions.

“To incarcerate her at this point would be excessive,” Judge Liddy said, adding that Brogan had demonstrated an inability to abide by conditions. “We need to tighten the net as to where this young lady can shop.”

Brogan was ordered to stay out of all commercial premises in Letterkenny. Judge Liddy imposed a curfew from 10pm-8am and directed Brogan to sign on daily at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Quill was arrested at 5.20pm on Monday, August 28, at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny and charged on Monday night after being conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station. Quill made no reply when cautioned.

Quill was represented in court by solicitor Mr Rory O’Brien.

Sergeant Hennigan outlined the conditions sought by Gardai for Quill to be granted bail. Judge Liddy granted bail with Quill ordered to stay away from Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Letterkenny Retail Park and commercial premises on Main Street, Letterkenny. Quill must sign on three times a week at Letterkenny Garda Station.

The cases against both defendants were adjourned until Monday next, September 4.