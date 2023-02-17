Women (42) on temporary release from prison caught stealing breakfast cereal

Judge Bryan Smyth spared her further prison time, giving her a two-month suspended sentence.

A thief given temporary release from prison was arrested days later for shoplifting breakfast cereal from a discount store.

Serial offender Sabrina Larkin (42) was caught stealing, then became “irritated” and abusive to security staff.

Judge Bryan Smyth spared her further prison time, giving her a two-month suspended sentence.

Larkin, of Finglaswood Road, Finglas, admitted theft and threatening and abusive behaviour on February 7.

Dublin District Court heard staff at Dealz on Liffey Street Lower stopped her as she left with breakfast cereal and several items of clothing worth €86, concealed in a bag.

As gardaí dealt with her at the shop, she became “irritated with” the security guard, calling him a “f**king thick” and repeatedly told gardaí to “f**k off”.

Larkin had 82 previous convictions, the court heard.

She received a sentence for theft last year and was given temporary release at the start of February, Garda Colin Miley said.

Larkin made admissions and the language she used was bad but “not the worst ever”, her solicitor Tony Collier said.

“It was not very pleasant behaviour either,” the judge said.

Larkin’s life was “not very nice”, Mr Collier said. She was “fending for herself on the streets”.

He asked the court to take account of the “nature of the material stolen – breakfast cereal”.