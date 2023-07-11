Woman woke to find partner had passed away beside her after suffering ‘severe beating’

Ian and Daniel Connaghan, of Cabra, Dublin have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michael 'Mick' Mulvey

A woman awoke to find her 55-year-old partner had passed away in bed beside her two weeks after he suffered a "severe beating" at the hands of two brothers, a prosecution barrister has told their murder trial.

It is the State's case that the injuries sustained by Michael Mulvey, who had underlying issues such as ischemic heart disease, substantially contributed to his death but were not the sole cause, while the jury heard there will be a lot of focus on medical evidence during the trial.

The prosecution case is that brothers Ian and Daniel Connaghan intended to cause Mr Mulvey serious harm when they assaulted him.

Ian (34) and Daniel (43) Connaghan, of Ashington Rise, Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michael 'Mick' Mulvey (55) on November 27, 2019.

Mr Mulvey, a builder, died two weeks after he suffered a serious injury when walking home at around 5.30pm on November 14, 2019.

The brothers have also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Mulvey at the Navan Road almost two weeks earlier on November 14, 2019.

They have also pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to Mr Mulvey on the same occasion.

In her opening address to the jury this afternoon, prosecuting counsel Anne Rowland SC said both of the accused men are charged with three separate charges.

Citing a Supreme Court case on causation, Ms Rowland said "an accused will have caused the death of a victim if his actions substantially contributed to the death" and "it is sufficient if injuries caused by an accused were related to death in more than a minimal way".

Ms Rowland added: "If my actions accelerated the death, if my actions caused his death, it doesn't matter if they have a pre-existing medical condition".

The lawyer asked the jury to first focus on the charge of murder. However, if the jury was not satisfied that the accused's intent was to cause serious injury then it was possible to return a verdict of manslaughter. "You do not move onto count two and three unless you have reached a verdict of not guilty in relation to count one," she added.

Detailing the evidence that will be heard, Ms Rowland said Mr Mulvey, a skilled welder, had just turned 55 years old and his birthday was on November 12, two days before this incident.

Mr Mulvey was living in the Darling Estate on the Navan Road in Dublin 7 with his long-term partner Pauline Matthews; they had bought the house together ten years earlier.

She said their house was close to a pub called the 'The Halfway House' near the Phoenix Park. She said Mr Mulvey was out of work for a year prior to this incident but had been "very hard working".

Mr Mulvey got into the habit, she said, of going to 'The Halfway House' about lunchtime every day and that his choice of drink was a bottle of Guinness. Often Mr Mulvey and his partner would go to the pub and meet the deceased's friends as he was interested in football. "They were a very close couple and did everything together," she added.

Outlining the facts of the case, Ms Rowland said that Mr Mulvey had been to Tesco on November 14 and was driving back along the Navan Road around 5pm when Ian Connaghan was crossing a pedestrian crossing. She said Ian Connaghan had become very angry as he thought Mr Mulvey had broken the lights. "There had been bad blood sometime before that, where there had been an argument between Mr Mulvey and Ian Connaghan," she said.

Counsel said that Ian Connaghan had shouted things at Mr Mulvey and mentioned he would go to their house.

Mr Mulvey parked his car at 'The Halfway House' but left the pub within minutes and walked back to his house, not very far away. Ms Rowland said that Ian Connaghan had not turned into where he lived at Ashington on the Navan Road but went towards the Darling Estate.

Counsel told the jury that CCTV footage showed Ian Connaghan walking up and down. She said the evidence would be that two witnesses were in their home and had looked out. "One identifies Mr Mulvey being attacked by Ian Connaghan and that Mr Mulvey was on the ground," she continued.

The barrister further stated that there will be evidence that Ian called his brother Daniel Connaghan at 5.05pm, that Daniel's car came out of Ashington a few minutes later and that the evidence will show him going towards where Mr Mulvey lived. "Michael gets up after the beating by Ian Connaghan and gets up to walk back to 'The Halfway House'," she said.

Ms Rowland said that Daniel parked down by the roundabout and it was the prosecution case that both brothers attacked Mr Mulvey on the roundabout. She said Mr Mulvey was knocked to the ground, kicked and hit and suffered "a severe beating" by the brothers before they left.

She said the evidence would be that Mr Mulvey went into the bathroom in the pub and that his friend Eddie Fagan helped him as his face was "all bloody". Mr Mulvey stayed in the pub for a few hours even though there were markings on his face.

Mr Mulvey later walked home with Mr Fagan, who found the deceased's glasses in an area between 'The Halfway House' and the Darling Estate. She said it is the prosecution case that this was the location of the assault on Mr Mulvey.

At 2am that morning, Mr Mulvey got a taxi to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was treated for fractured bones around his eye and two broken ribs. "It turned out there was some blood in his lung which is called hemothorax and also some air had escaped into the chest cavity; pneumothorax," she said.

Mr Mulvey was discharged from hospital a few days later. Ms Rowland said the deceased's partner will give evidence that he wasn't feeling very well and spent those days in his dressing gown.

Mr Mulvey had a job interview on November 27 which he was "excited" about and his partner thought he had a bad cold at the time. Mr Mulvey went to bed the night before his interview and set an alarm for the next morning. "When Pauline woke up, he had passed away in the bed," she said.

A post mortem was carried out by pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers who found that Mr Mulvey, who was a smoker, had underlying issues such as ischemic heart disease and the narrowing of arteries, said counsel. Dr Okkers found that the deceased's right ribs had been fractured, that there was 800 ml of blood in the lung and there was air escaping into the chest cavity. Her view was that his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest with ischemic heart disease as a contributory factor.

Ms Rowland said the defence had obtained a report from Professor Jack Crane who found that the cause of death was ischemic heart disease.

The barrister said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sought an opinion from pathologist Dr Stuart Hamilton in the UK who said in his view that Mr Mulvey had ischemic heart disease but that he wouldn't have died on the day he did but for the rib fractures.

It is the State's case that the injuries sustained to Mr Mulvey on November 14 substantially contributed to his death but were not the sole cause, said counsel. "In this case there will be a lot of focus on the medical evidence and you will hear evidence from doctors who treated Mr Mulvey on the days he was in hospital," she said.

The prosecution case is that Ian and Daniel Connaghan intended to cause Mr Mulvey serious harm when they assaulted him, she stated.

She said the prosecution have text messages which Ian Connaghan sent on November 14 after events at 'The Halfway House' saying: "Just after opening Mulvey's face up, won't try and knock me down in his car again or call my parents scumbags".

Ms Rowland said Daniel Connaghan, who was not present for the first assault, had sent a message to another brother saying: "Hear about Mulvey, tried to knock down Ian, two of us left him in an awful state".

The lawyer said that the prosecution case against the two men is that they intended to cause serious harm to the deceased from their text messages.

She also said that when Mr Mulvey was on his way back from the pub to his house that day, Ian Connaghan made a phone call to his brother Daniel. "One can infer from that that Ian asked him to come and they were going to deal with Mr Mulvey together," she said.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Paul Burns and a jury of seven men and five women. It is expected to take up to three weeks.