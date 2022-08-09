Woman with over 200 convictions caught stealing handbags in restaurants across Dublin
A serial thief caught stealing handbags and purses from women in bars and restaurants across Dublin city centre had more than 200 criminal convictions, a court heard.
Michelle McCullagh (43) kicked one woman’s bag away from her table on a restaurant floor to get it, while in another theft attempt she was caught crouching down and rifling through a handbag.
McCullagh, with addresses including Westcourt, Basin Street, Dublin pleaded guilty to multiple theft charges in 2020.
Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned sentencing at Dublin District Court.
The court heard at one south city centre restaurant on September 24 that year, a diner had her handbag, wallet and keys, worth a combined €250 taken and McCullagh was identified on CCTV.
Another woman’s purse was taken from her handbag when she left it at the side of her seat at a Starbuck’s on September 16.
That same day in Thunder Road Cafe, Dublin 2, McCullagh kicked a woman’s bag across the floor from her table and took it.
It had a purse, cards and €230 in Brazilian currency.
She stole another purse with €165 cash at Bar Rua, Clarendon Street.
More recently, on May 23 this year, McCullagh shoplifted 11 bottles of sun cream worth €100 at Boots, Phibsborough.
McCullagh had a total of 213 previous convictions.
