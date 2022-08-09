Woman with over 200 convictions caught stealing from other women in restaurants across Dublin
A serial thief caught stealing handbags and purses from women in bars and restaurants across Dublin city centre had more than 200 criminal convictions, a court heard.
Michelle McCullagh (43) kicked one woman’s bag away from her table on a restaurant floor to get it, while in another theft attempt she was caught crouching down and rifling through a handbag.
McCullagh, with addresses including Westcourt, Basin Street, Dublin pleaded guilty to multiple theft charges in 2020.
Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned sentencing at Dublin District Court.
The court heard at one south city centre restaurant on September 24 that year, a diner had her handbag, wallet and keys, worth a combined €250 taken and McCullagh was identified on CCTV.
Another woman’s purse was taken from her handbag when she left it at the side of her seat at a Starbuck’s on September 16.
That same day in Thunder Road Cafe, Dublin 2, McCullagh kicked a woman’s bag across the floor from her table and took it.
It had a purse, cards and €230 in Brazilian currency.
She stole another purse with €165 cash at Bar Rua, Clarendon Street.
More recently, on May 23 this year, McCullagh shoplifted 11 bottles of sun cream worth €100 at Boots, Phibsborough.
McCullagh had a total of 213 previous convictions.
Today's Headlines
Lesson learned | Dublin student knocked out man’s tooth after ‘seeing red’ in ‘pure madness’
con man | Careysfort fraudster who claimed he only answered phones boasted to victim about business skills
shocking incident | Maura Higgins reveals she was sexually assaulted while asleep in a taxi in Ireland
water watch | Heatwave threatens water supply with 60 areas at risk as temps to reach over 25C
Gang assault | Man (29) suffers head injuries after being attacked by up to 10 teenagers in Dublin
under control | Dozens of firefighters battle blaze in Portrush, Co Antrim
gunman | Johnny Adair speaks out ahead of funeral of loyalist terror boss Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory
serial thief | Woman with over 200 convictions caught stealing from other women in restaurants across Dublin
Paper trail | FBI raid Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and search ex-president’s private safe
Simon says 'I do' | Rugby star Simon Zebo and Elvira Fernandez marry in intimate ceremony in Kerry