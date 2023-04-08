Woman with 879 criminal convictions tells judge that going back to jail is a ‘godsend’

A serial petty criminal with one of Ireland’s longest records told a judge being sent back to jail was a “godsend” because she could have ended up dead on the streets.

Dublin District Court heard Jennifer Armstrong (48) had clocked up 879 previous convictions by the time of her latest arrest for public order offences.

Judge Paula Murphy jailed her for two weeks, but made it concurrent to a sentence she is already serving.

Armstrong, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Sergeant Gail Smith said gardai were called to Fleet Street in Dublin city centre at 5.25pm on January 17 to deal with Armstrong who was highly intoxicated and “unable to take care of herself”.

At 11.55pm on January 26, she was again arrested, in Temple Bar Square. She had a glass of alcohol in her hand and used “the usual language” to gardaí, Sgt Smith said.

Armstrong was currently serving an eight-month sentence with a release date in August, the court heard.

“Every time she is released she’s back out on the street,” defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said.

She was given one night in a hostel but had no money and nowhere to stay after that.

Armstrong told the judge she had been given overnight accommodation but was then on the streets for three weeks.

“It was a godsend when I went into prison because I could have been found dead,” she said.