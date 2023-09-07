guilty plea | 

Woman who was drunk in charge of child at playpark gets probation and community service

28-year-old Nicole Carson entered a guilty plea

Nicole Carson

Paul Higgins

A Ballymena woman who admitted being drunk in charge of a child at a playpark was handed a combination order of probation and community service today.

At an earlier hearing of the town’s Magistrates Court 28-year-old Nicole Carson, from the Moorefields Road, had entered a guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a child under seven on 31 May this year at People's Park in Ballymena.

Imposing a combination order of a year on probation and 75 hours of community service, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a serious matter because “the risk is that the child is at an increased risk of harm.”

He said that having read a “very detailed” probation report, it was clear that Caron’s background and life experiences “contributed to what happened in this case.”


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos