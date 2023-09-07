Woman who was drunk in charge of child at playpark gets probation and community service

28-year-old Nicole Carson entered a guilty plea

A Ballymena woman who admitted being drunk in charge of a child at a playpark was handed a combination order of probation and community service today.

At an earlier hearing of the town’s Magistrates Court 28-year-old Nicole Carson, from the Moorefields Road, had entered a guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a child under seven on 31 May this year at People's Park in Ballymena.

Imposing a combination order of a year on probation and 75 hours of community service, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a serious matter because “the risk is that the child is at an increased risk of harm.”

He said that having read a “very detailed” probation report, it was clear that Caron’s background and life experiences “contributed to what happened in this case.”