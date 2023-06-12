Woman who took abortion pills after legal time limit jailed for 28 months in UK
Having a medical abortion involves taking two tablets but can only be carried out 10 weeks into a pregnancy in the UK – with the court previously hearing the woman terminated the pregnancy after that time.
A woman has been sentenced to 28 months in jail after pleading guilty to obtaining drugs to have an abortion after the legal cut-off point in a case that has sparked fury among British campaigners.
The 44-year-old, whose identity has not been made public, got hold of the abortion pills under the UK government’s “pills by post” initiative that was rolled out in the wake of Covid crisis and is still in operation now.
The mother-of-three will carry out half her sentence in prison and the remaining time under licence conditions.
Dr Sarah Salkeld, UK Associate Clinical Director for MSI Reproductive Choices, said: “This has been an incredibly distressing case for everyone involved. It is neither a compassionate nor a proportionate response to send someone to prison for ending their pregnancy. Nor is it in the public interest.
“This ruling could have repercussions for those who find themselves in unimaginably difficult situations, including unexplained pregnancy loss.”
More to follow...
