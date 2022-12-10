Woman who smashed up home of her ex-partner’s new girlfriend with golf club avoids jail

Donoghue was shouting, “Open the f****ng door, we know you're there” before she let herself in the front door.

A woman who went to the home of her ex-partner's new girlfriend and smashed the front door, a window and an oven with a golf club has been given a suspended sentence.

Jemma Donoghue (28) of Ratoath Avenue, Finglas, Dublin, brought a golf club with her when she and another woman took a taxi to the victim's house at Finn Eber Court, Finglas. She then began smashing the glass panels in the front door and the front window of the house.

Garda Ben Hackett told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that at 11.30 am on May 2, 2021, the victim was at home with her partner. She heard shouting and smashing and, when she looked downstairs, saw the Donoghue smashing the door panels in.

Donoghue was shouting, “Open the f****ng door, we know you're there” before she let herself in the front door. She then used the club to smash the oven.

She dragged the victim around by the hair before the victim managed to escape the house and alert a neighbour. The victim sustained a punched eye in the attack.

Gardaí arrived shortly afterwards, and Donoghue dropped the golf club and admitted using it. She told garda that she had brought the golf club because her partner was using a crutch, and she was afraid he would “give me a bang of it”.

The man in question remained in an upstairs bedroom throughout the incident, the court heard.

Donoghue pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to trespass at Finn Eber court. She has no other criminal convictions, and there was no victim impact statement before the court.

A garda witness agreed with Padraig Dwyer SC, defending, that his client felt that the victim had been “effectively taunting” her in a series of text messages sent to her over the previous 24 hours.

Mr Cooney told the court that Donoghue's friend, Elaine Emmett (39) of Glenann Road, Whitehall, Dublin, had pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to cause criminal damage and received a fully suspended sentence last month. She has previous convictions, including threatening and abusive behaviour and the production of an article.

Judge Dara Hayes set a headline sentence of five years which he reduced to three and a half years taking mitigation into account. He suspended the sentence entirely on a number of conditions.