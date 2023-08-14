Woman who shoplifted suitcase with €634 of clothes given suspended sentence

Dublin District Court heard she went to Penneys on Mary Street on November 15 last year, put clothing into a suitcase and left with the goods, worth €634.

A woman who stole a suitcase full of clothes from a shop and was repeatedly found drunk in public had started drinking to excess during Covid lockdown, a court heard.

Danielle Fagan (33) was given a six-month suspended sentence.

Fagan, of Hamptonwood Drive, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to theft and multiple public order charges.

Dublin District Court heard she went to Penneys on Mary Street on November 15 last year, put clothing into a suitcase and left with the goods, worth €634. She stole a €450 handbag from Arnott’s, Henry Street on December 21, 2021.

Fagan fell asleep, highly intoxicated, on a chair at Molloy’s pub, Talbot Street on May 31 last year.

She urinated on herself and the floor and when gardaí woke her up, she was unable to stand unaided. She became extremely abusive and was arrested.

She was “hostile” again when woken after she was found half on the path and half on the road on a street in Dublin 3 on August 5, 2021.

On April 4 this year, she got into a scuffle after being removed from a pub on Talbot Street.

Fagan had curtailed her drinking, her solicitor Edward Bradbury told Judge Bryan Smyth.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​