Woman who ‘reported mother’s death as murder by vaccine’ taking legal action

A woman taking a legal action against the State and seeking the mass exhumation of people who died after being vaccinated against Covid-19 reported her own mother’s death to gardai as ‘murder by vaccine’.

Limerick woman Sharon Browne is one of three people who applied to the High Court to have their legal costs covered by the taxpayer in a case they are taking contesting the legality of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

As part of their case, Browne, data analyst David Egan from Galway and a third man, Emmanual Lavery of Rear Cross, Co Tipperary, have claimed the Covid-19 vaccine inserts nanochips into recipients and forms part of a plan by billionaire Bill Gates to “depopulate the world”.

Browne previously appeared in a video recorded outside Henry Street Garda station in Limerick in the company of Egan in which she confirmed she had reported her own mother’s death as murder.

“I’m here tonight at Henry Street,” she stated on the video.

“I’ve just reported my mother’s death as a murder by vaccine. I’m actually looking for them to investigate it.

“She had her vaccine on the 12th of April and she had serious problems afterwards.

“She died of a catastrophic brain bleed on the 17th May.

“So, I’ve had evidence since that her batch was a toxic batch and that 41 people died from that toxic batch and 595 people were injured.

“So, I have evidence now and that’s why I am here tonight. I want it to be investigated.”

Egan then tells the camera that he “assisted Sharon in preparing her statement.

“There will be a garda detective assigned to the case to investigate it in the next few days and a superintendent will be supervising the investigation,” he said.

“So, hopefully this will be the start of many more criminal cases around Ireland, of people coming forward and making criminal statements to the gardai and starting criminal investigations into these people who are killing people through vaccines.”

As part of the civil case being taken against the State, Browne, Egan and Lavery are seeking the mass exhumation of all people under 80 years who died suddenly after getting the Covid-19 vaccination, so that autopsies can be performed.

The trio also want the court to make orders preventing children aged between 5 and 11 years from receiving future Covid-19 vaccination, while all bodies exhumed should undergo a post-mortem examination by pathologists who specialise in understanding the nature and causes of disease.

The court proceedings had been sought against An Taoiseach, the Health Service Executive and the Minister for Health, each of whom oppose the action, claiming same as being alarmist and scandalous.

Details of their case were made public when they applied for a protective order on costs at the High Court last month. The granting of such an order have meant that they would not have to pay the legal costs of taking their proceedings, if they were unsuccessful in their upcoming legal action.

However, High Court judge, Mr Michael Twomey, ruled that the Irish taxpayer will not be required to bear the burden of legal costs by the three. The judge, presiding at the pre-trial application, said he deemed the action, which includes baseless claims of mass killings and comparisons to Nazi Germany, as an abuse of legal process.

Adjourning the matter, Mr Justice Twomey said he was taking the provisional view that the costs of the one-day, High Court preliminary hearing should be measured and paid for by the three claimants.