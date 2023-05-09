Woman who left garda with ‘life-changing injuries’ pleads guilty to dangerous and drink driving

Garda Inspector Niall Flood was cycling when a car driven by Ms McDonnell struck him.

A woman has pleaded guilty to drink-driving and dangerous-driving offences that left an off-duty senior garda with “life-changing injuries”.

Niamh McDonnell (30), with an address at Gortskagh, Castlemahon, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty before Limerick Circuit Court today to two charges arising out of a collision in west Co Limerick on June 30, 2022.

Garda Inspector Niall Flood was left with serious injuries following the incident.

Ms McDonnell was initially charged last December with eight offences arising out of the incident, including, dangerous driving causing serious injury, dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, having no insurance, failing to stop following a collision, failing to offer assistance, and failing to keep a vehicle at or near the scene of the incident.

The State accepted Ms McDonnell’s pleas to two charges, including one count of drink-driving and one count of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Mr Flood.

Mr Flood, who is stationed at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick city, was cycling along a stretch of the R522 at Conmore, Dromcollogher, last June, when a car driven by Ms McDonnell struck him.

Mr Flood sustained “life-changing injuries”, prosecution counsel Lilly Buckley BL, told Ms McDonnell’s arraignment hearing.

“It’s going to take the State some time to put the medical evidence together, and (Mr Flood’s) treatment is continuing,” Ms Buckley added.

Mr Flood was thrown from his bike in the impact and was treated at the scene by gardaí and paramedics before being airlifted by the Irish Community Air Ambulance charity CRITICAL to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Mr Flood’s wife, Margaret Flood, attended Ms McDonnell’s arraignment hearing before Judge Tom O’Donnell.

The defendant did not speak during the hearing, other than to confirm she was pleading “guilty” to the two charges.

Brian McInerney SC, representing Ms McDonnell, asked that a pre-sentencing report be provided by the probation service.

Judge O’Donnell granted this application and he remanded Ms McDonnell on continuing bail for the case to be mentioned before Limerick Circuit Court again on July 3, when a date for sentencing is expected to be scheduled.

On April 21 last, Michael Sheridan, chief executive of CRITICAL, tweeted how he was grateful after the charity received a €20,000 donation from Mr Flood, which had been raised by his wife Margaret Flood and his garda colleagues.