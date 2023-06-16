Woman who had €5k of cannabis in her car was used as ‘a total patsy’, court told

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Clarke to donate €500 to Pieta House and he struck out the charges, leaving her without a conviction.

A YOUNG woman caught with a large quantity of cannabis in her car was used as “a total patsy” by a group of people she met at a party, a court has heard.

Amy Clarke (24) accepted responsibility for the cannabis, which had been left in her car by other individuals.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Clarke to donate €500 to Pieta House and he struck out the charges, leaving her without a conviction.

The defendant, of Broadway Road in Clonsilla, admitted possession of cannabis, as well as having the drug for the purposes of sale or supply on December 10, 2022.

Garda Yehoshua Graham told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí obtained a search warrant and searched a vehicle at Lohunda Park in Clonsilla.

Gda Graham said a quantity of cannabis, with a street value of €5,000, was found in the car.

The court heard Clarke had no previous convictions and had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Clarke was “not a player” in the drugs trade, and was not someone who had been known to gardaí.

Mr Fleming said the defendant, who lived at home with her parents, suffered from anxiety and mental health issues. At the time of this incident, Clarke would have been on medication on a daily basis, he added.

Mr Fleming said Clarke had been at a party, and the cannabis had been put in her car by a number of individuals who she met there.

Clarke was used by these other people, Mr Fleming added, saying that the defendant was “a total patsy”.

Gda Graham accepted this, telling the judge that Clarke was hanging around with the wrong crowd at the time.

Mr Fleming said the defendant wished to apologise for the incident, and he asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying he was confident

Clarke would not be before the courts again.