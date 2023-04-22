Woman who flew to Turkey for cosmetic surgery while claiming free legal aid targeted by CAB

Teresa Dinnegan and her partner are among four couples being targeted under Proceeds of Crime Act

Teresa Dinnegan enjoying her Turkey trip while she was out on bail

A woman who went to Turkey for cosmetic surgery while claiming free legal aid in an assault case is now a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Teresa Dinnegan, from Co. Longford, along with her partner Jamie Dinnegan are one of four couples in a case being taken by CAB under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Also named as respondents in the case are Martin Keenan and Lena Keenan, Lawrence Ward and Geraldine Ward, Thomas Oliver Keenan and Bernadette Keenan.

At a recent High Court hearing, the four couples were granted free legal aid in relation to aspects of the case, which centres on properties in a Longford housing estate.

During that hearing it was claimed that the four men are alleged to be members of an Organised Crime Group and the women are their spouses.

Counsel for the Dinnegans said the State’s argument that everything they own is the proceeds of crime – but ignores Jamie Dinnegan’s income for motor trading, which was put at €74,000 a year.

It was added that “there is a serious allegation” of an organised crime gang that is denied.

The case is related to a number of houses bought for €20,000 in which CAB claims €300,000 was spent on refurbishments, which is also denied.

Counsel for the other respondents said there are references to the sale of drugs in affidavits from CAB as well as a feud, which are not accepted.

Judge Alex Owens agreed to allow free legal aid for a quantity surveyor and a forensic accountant to carry out reports for all four couples.

He said there would be “no confetti” in relation to free legal aid certificates and turned down a request for senior counsel who were allowing two solicitors to be appointed.

At a hearing this week, it was heard the Dinnegans were seeking an extension for separate replying affidavits and were allowed one week to make a filing.

The other couples had already filed “substantial affidavits” before the legal aid application and were contesting the value of the works carried out on their homes.

Last summer, Teresa Dinnegan (36) hit the headlines when she made an application at Longford District Court to have bail conditions relaxed to allow her fly to Turkey to undergo cosmetic dental surgery.

She and another woman had been arrested in March following an alleged assault at Penneys, Longford Centre, which took place in front of other customers and staff.

In July, the two women walked free from court after delays in obtaining directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions led to the charges against them being struck out.

They had been subject to strict bail conditions following the alleged incident in March, including curfews, signing-on orders and barred from uploading anything relating to the case on social media.

At the final District Court hearing it emerged the case, which had already been marked as ‘peremptory against the State’ could not proceed as directions were still outstanding.

The prosecuting garda said he had “no reason” to give to the court as to why directions from the DPP had not yet been made available.

The women’s defence solicitor successfully argued that in that case the charges against both women should be struck out.

In June, Ms Dinnegan had posted photos posing in front of a mirror and soaking up the sun in a swimming pool shortly after jetting out to the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

The Longford woman had been given the go-ahead to fly out to the popular Turkish tourist resort just days earlier after securing the relaxation of her bail terms for the 10-day trip.

She had given an undertaking to provide receipts confirming she underwent medical treatment while abroad after concerns were raised by gardaí.

The court had previously been told that the incident for which Ms Dinnegan was charged was connected to an ongoing feud between two rival groups.

The row, which involved two other women being charged with assault, is believed to have started after a feud re-ignited at Christmas.

That led to a man escaping serious injury after being allegedly mown down by a van at a Longford housing estate in January.

Unlike criminal cases, there is no right to free legal aid in cases brought by CAB under the proceeds-of-crime act.

It can be granted for certain aspects of a case, such as hiring financial experts to contest CAB assertions, and can be withdrawn by the judge.