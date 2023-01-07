Woman was allegedly held hostage in her own home, injected with heroin and threatened with a screwdriver, court told

A woman was allegedly held hostage in her own home, injected with heroin and threatened with a screwdriver, a court has heard.

Lisburn Magistrates Court also heard claims that at one stage, Brendan Kelly choked the victim until she passed out and when she awakened, he was “giving her chest compressions.”

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody Kelly (32), from Claremont Street in Belfast, was charged with 12 offences allegedly committed over a time span between December 23 and January 4.

Kelly was charged with false imprisonment, attempted wounding with intent, possessing a screwdriver as a weapon, possessing a flick knife, a domestic abuse offence by pursuing a course of conduct likely to cause “physical or psychological harm,” causing actual bodily harm, common assault, making a threat to kill and possessing class C drug pregabalin.

He was also charged with three counts of breaching a violent offences prevention order by failing to reside at his home address, by failing to provide contact details to his designated risk manager and by entering a personal relationship with a female without verifiable disclosure of his previous offending being made.

A detective told the court the allegations came to light on January 3 after the complainant, despite being threatened with a flick knife, “alerted a train conductor that she was being held against her will and to get police to Great Victoria Street station.”

Officers did arrive but Kelly made off before they could arrest him.

The court heard he was caught the following day trying to flee out the back of an address on the Grosvenor Road.

Meanwhile, the “vulnerable” complainant gave police a detailed statement where she claimed the pair had gone from a west Belfast property to her home in Lisburn on January 1, where Kelly allegedly “injected her with heroin and shadowed her around the house, preventing her from leaving.”

On New Year's Day, Kelly allegedly “put her in a choke hold and she had urinated herself and passed out and she awoke on the hallway floor with him giving her chest compressions,” the detective claimed.

On January 3, police had called at her home on an “unrelated matter” but according to her statement, Kelly had “pressed the screwdriver forcefully against her chest” and stopped her from speaking to them.

It was after that the pair took the train to Belfast and she was able to summon help.

The detective said he was objecting to Kelly being freed due to the risks of witness interference and further offences given his record of convictions.

He said that, if granted bail, “police have no doubt that he will return to a domestic setting in defiance of court orders”.

Defence solicitor Paul McCrudden argued that the police had been “premature in charging the defendant,” submitting that he had put forward several alibi witnesses and CCTV suggestions which supported his claims he had done nothing wrong but none of which had been followed by police.

He claimed the police were actually looking for Kelly’s alleged victim in relation to a serious assault so it “suits her” to say that she was being held against her will when police were at her door.

“This is a lady who has come to court on repeated, repeated occasions and the court hasn’t been able to trust a word she says,” Mr McCrudden declared, submitting that “what’s likely to happen is that my client will spend six to eight months in custody while the police sit on their hands and then there’s no prosecution directed.”

“I think she’s a vulnerable person,” District Judge Rosie Watters told the solicitor.

She added: “I don’t think there’s any chance of (Kelly) getting bail with the record he has.”

Remanding Kelly into custody and adjourning the case to January 30, the judge said given his “shocking record,” she was concerned about further offences and witness interference.