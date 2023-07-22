Woman up on money-laundering charges over use of bank account to move close to €5,000

Edith Igunbor has been charged with money laundering

A young woman allowed her bank account to be used by fraudsters to move €4,800 in crime proceeds, it is alleged.

Edith Igunbor (21) is facing money laundering charges after the transfers were discovered and her account frozen, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly adjourned the case to give the accused time to consider how she intends to plead to the charges.

Ms Igunbor, with an address at Hawthorn Place, Kilcarbery Grange, Clondalkin, Dublin, is charged with two counts of money laundering.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court if the judge accepted jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said on February 4, 2021, two transactions were made from the alleged victim’s Bank of Ireland account. One was in the amount of €4,300 and the other was for €500.

It was alleged these were fraudulent transactions not authorised by the account holder. The money was credited to a bank account in Clondalkin held in the name of the accused, it was alleged.

Bank of Ireland froze the accused’s accounts and the money was recovered.

The allegation was that Ms Igunbor allowed her account to be used, the sergeant said.

Judge O’Reilly accepted jurisdiction. He ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence and adjourned the case to a date in September.

The judge granted free legal aid subject to a statement of the accused’s financial means being submitted.