Woman ‘Tasered bank official’ involved in taking possession of her home

The court was told Lisa Temple Tasered a Bank of Ireland official who was involved in taking possession of her Leopardstown property

A judge has been told that a woman who lost her home Tasered a Bank of Ireland official who was involved in taking possession of her Leopardstown property.

Lisa Temple (52) of Sir Ivor Mall, The Chase, Brewery Road, Dublin 18 had asked Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court to reverse a decision of his retired colleague, Judge Jacqueline Linnane, who granted the bank a possession order for Temple’s home in 2018.

Temple, who did not appear in court today, had brought a motion before Judge O’Connor seeking an order from him vacating and setting aside Judge Linnane’s order which he said he was unable to do.

Barrister Finola Martin, counsel for the lender, told the court that Ms Temple had been legally represented when she appeared before Judge Linnane but had made no appearance for today’s application.

Ms Martin, who appeared with Hugh J. Ward Solicitors, said the property had subsequently handed over to the Sheriff in April last year and the sale of the house had since been almost concluded.

She told Judge O’Connor that difficulties had taken place after staff from the Dublin County Sheriff’s office took possession of the property and Ms Temple “Tasered one of the bank officials” at her former home.

Judge O’Connor said his court was not a court of appeal and he was unable to reverse his former colleague’s order. He dismissed Ms Temple’s motion and granted Bank of Ireland an order for legal costs against her.

Ms Martin said the bank’s proceedings for repossession had been against Keith Ashmore and Lisa Temple who, Ms Martin said, blamed the bank for everything that had occurred in her life.

“The property has been handed over to the bank and has been sold and is awaiting the signing of contracts,” Ms Martin said.