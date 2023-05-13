Woman put into medical coma for 10 days after one-punch attack at Luas stop, court told

Shane Farrelly (24) is accused of hitting the woman, who suffered two brain bleeds after she fell.

Shane Farrelly is accused of attacking the woman at the James's Luas stop on March 16. Photo: Debbiesw/Wikipedia

A young woman had to be put into a medically induced coma for 10 days after she fell to the ground and fractured her skull in a one-punch attack by a man at a Luas stop, a court heard.

He is also charged over another alleged street attack on her the day before, when she was punched and kicked and had earrings ripped from both of her ears.

Mr Farrelly was granted bail under conditions at Dublin District Court. Judge Brendan O’Reilly remanded him in custody with consent to bail.

The father-of-two from Ben Madigan Road, Drimnagh, is charged with two counts of assault causing harm.

Objecting to bail, a garda said the first alleged assault was at Ben Madigan Road on March 15.

It was alleged the woman was punched and kicked to the face and body and had a number of earrings ripped out of both her ears.

In her statement, she alleged the accused was with two other men when he attacked her. She described “horrendous pain” as the earrings were pulled out.

The second alleged attack took place at James’s Luas stop the next day.

According to gardaí, Mr Farrelly approached the woman and punched her once to the face. She fell to the ground and struck her head, which rendered her unconscious.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital with a skull fracture and two bleeds to the brain. She had to be kept in a medical coma for 10 days, the garda said.

In both alleged attacks, she identified the accused, who was known to her.

The garda agreed with defence solicitor Mark O’Sullivan the culprit’s face was not identifiable on CCTV footage.

Mr Farrelly’s home was recently burned down in a feud not related to the case, the court heard.

His partner was due to give birth to a third child and he could live at her address, Mr O’Sullivan said.

Judge O’Reilly granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgment. He also required two independent sureties of €1,000, with half in cash.

Mr Farrelly must not contact directly or indirectly the alleged victim, or any witnesses, including by social media.

He is to sign on daily at Kevin Street garda station and stay out of the Basin Street and James Street area.