Woman punched and kicked garda van after being booted out of Ed Sheeran gig

Melissa Campbell began screaming at gardaí, calling them names and asking if they had “nothing better to be doing,” the court heard.

Melissa Campbell was put out of an Ed Sheeran gig in Croke Park

A CONCERT-goer kicked and punched a patrol van, damaging it, after she was put out of an Ed Sheeran gig for screaming drunken abuse at gardaí.

Officers were investigating a disturbance at a Croke Park concert by the Shape of You singer when Melissa Campbell (33) called them names, stumbled into an elderly passer-by on a walking frame and resisted arrest.

Campbell was among 80,000 fans who attended the stadium for its first full-capacity event since the Covid pandemic.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court to clarify the value of the damage caused to the van.

Campbell, from Keepers’ Road, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, public intoxication and criminal damage.

The court heard gardaí responded to a call for help at the concert on April 23.

Campbell, who was there with her partner and daughter, had allegedly been involved in an incident and began screaming at gardaí, calling them names, and asking if they had “nothing better to be doing”.

As she was escorted out of the venue, gardaí noticed she smelled strongly of alcohol and fell into an elderly member of the public who was using a walking frame.

She punched and kicked the back of the garda patrol van, denting the door, before running away.

She resisted arrest and continued screaming but was eventually handcuffed, restrained and brought to the Bridewell Garda Station. She had no previous convictions.

Ed Sheeran — © PA

Campbell apologised to the gardaí and was released on station bail to appear in court.

A garda sergeant said the value of the damage was around €200 but the accused had an issue with this.

The sergeant said the estimate was not an exact amount.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date in September for “clarity” on the damage issue, mitigation, any compensation proposals and finalisation.