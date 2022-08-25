Woman punched and kicked garda van after being booted out of Ed Sheeran gig
A CONCERT-goer kicked and punched a patrol van, damaging it, after she was put out of an Ed Sheeran gig for screaming drunken abuse at gardaí.
Officers were investigating a disturbance at a Croke Park concert by the Shape of You singer when Melissa Campbell (33) called them names, stumbled into an elderly passer-by on a walking frame and resisted arrest.
Campbell was among 80,000 fans who attended the stadium for its first full-capacity event since the Covid pandemic.
Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court to clarify the value of the damage caused to the van.
Campbell, from Keepers’ Road, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, public intoxication and criminal damage.
The court heard gardaí responded to a call for help at the concert on April 23.
Read more
Campbell, who was there with her partner and daughter, had allegedly been involved in an incident and began screaming at gardaí, calling them names, and asking if they had “nothing better to be doing”.
As she was escorted out of the venue, gardaí noticed she smelled strongly of alcohol and fell into an elderly member of the public who was using a walking frame.
She punched and kicked the back of the garda patrol van, denting the door, before running away.
She resisted arrest and continued screaming but was eventually handcuffed, restrained and brought to the Bridewell Garda Station. She had no previous convictions.
Campbell apologised to the gardaí and was released on station bail to appear in court.
A garda sergeant said the value of the damage was around €200 but the accused had an issue with this.
The sergeant said the estimate was not an exact amount.
Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date in September for “clarity” on the damage issue, mitigation, any compensation proposals and finalisation.
Today's Headlines
disgrace | Criminal Gavin Quinn who tried to ‘butcher’ garda is released from prison just weeks after being sentenced
In the ring | Conor McGregor celebrates Black Forge success by flashing initialled jewellery
'finding Michael' | Vogue Williams ‘so proud’ of husband Spencer for Mount Everest doc on tragic brother
Drugs bust | Three quizzed after cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy worth more than €122k seized
young at heart | Una Healy reveals how she takes ‘each day as it comes’ after turning 40
bailed | Man accused of raiding banks with ‘this is a robbery' note and making gun threats
holiday hellraiser | ‘Irish' man whose boozy antics in New Zealand made global headlines is found dead at age 29
door open? | Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ARE weighing up transfer options
tragedy | Woman dies in single vehicle road traffic accident in Co Cork
price shocker | SSE Airtricity announce crippling hikes in electricity and gas prices