Woman pleads not guilty to murder of dad of seven by reason of insanity
Mother-of-three Christina Anderson of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 24, is charged with murdering Gareth Kelly (39)
A 39-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering a father of seven nearly three years ago by reason of insanity.
Mother-of-three Christina Anderson of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 24, is charged with murdering Gareth Kelly (39), who died from stab wounds following an incident at the estate on the morning of February 25, 2020. Wearing a black and yellow dress, Ms Anderson was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today.
When the registrar read the single count on the indictment to the accused and asked her how she was pleading, she replied: "Not guilty by reason of insanity".
A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow morning before Ms Justice Karen O'Connor and could last until December 19.
Mr Kelly was a father of seven who was originally from Tallaght but lived in Clondalkin.
Today's Headlines
'manna from heaven' | Wife of 'Mr Nobody' to be jailed as suspended sentence for helping to launder cash is quashed
plane awful | Dermot Kennedy reveals he ‘pulled neck muscle’ after vomiting on horror flight
Triple tragedy | Andy cash (24) charged with murder of his three siblings in Tallaght is to face trial
Look at Hughes | Watch presenter Alan Hughes belt out his version of Sweet Caroline at charity lunch
Public disorder | Shocking video shows men wielding axe and sword in daylight brawl in Finglas
secret dealing | Daniel Kinahan forged ties with Columbia’s Urabeños Cartel in 2017, report claims
battered and bloodied | Ian Bailey tells TikTok followers he was ‘attacked’ in West Cork
'little warrior' | Fair City star Wesley Doyle to become first-time dad with girlfriend Leanne Lawler
Thrown out | Ex-RTE journalist jailed for sexually assaulting woman while she slept loses appeal
bottom dollar | Wes Nelson says he gave ‘all the money back’ after Love Island