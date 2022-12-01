Woman pleads not guilty to murder of dad of seven by reason of insanity

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 24, is charged with murdering Gareth Kelly (39)

A 39-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering a father of seven nearly three years ago by reason of insanity.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 24, is charged with murdering Gareth Kelly (39), who died from stab wounds following an incident at the estate on the morning of February 25, 2020. Wearing a black and yellow dress, Ms Anderson was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today.

When the registrar read the single count on the indictment to the accused and asked her how she was pleading, she replied: "Not guilty by reason of insanity".

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow morning before Ms Justice Karen O'Connor and could last until December 19.

Mr Kelly was a father of seven who was originally from Tallaght but lived in Clondalkin.