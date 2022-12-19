Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Credit Union out of over €34k

Anne Butterly will be sentenced next month

A woman who pleaded guilty to the theft of over €34,000 from Rush Credit Union will be sentenced next month.

Defence counsel for Anne Butterly (65) issued an “unreserved apology” when the case was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

Butterly of Channel Road, Rush, Dublin, pleaded guilty to stealing €34,496 which was the property of Rush Credit Union.

Defence counsel said this is a “community case” and their counsel wished to issue an “unreserved apology” to all concerned.

Judge Martin Nolan said the apology could be re-visited when the case is next heard. He adjourned the case to January 23 for sentence.

Judge Nolan also ordered victim impact statements for the next date.