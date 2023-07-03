Woman pleads guilty after ‘colluding’ in knife robbery at Dublin petrol station

Det Gda Brennan said Victoria Dalton (26) did not seem afraid, and staff thought she was acting

A Wexford woman who had a knife held to her throat during a theft from a Dublin petrol station told staff the man would kill her if they didn't hand over money from a till, a court has heard.

Victoria Dalton (26) of Assumption Terrace, Rosbercon, New Ross Co. Wexford, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of theft at the Circle K petrol station, Dundrum on March 24, 2020.

Detective Garda Barry Brennan told Grainne O'Neill BL, prosecuting, today that Dalton entered the petrol station at around 9.15pm on the night in question and asked for children's medicine. A man, who had his face covered with a scarf, then came up behind her and put a knife to her throat.

This man told staff working the petrol station to give him money from the till or he would kill Dalton. She also said to the staff to give him the money or he'd “kill me”. The staff member was very afraid and handed over €120 from the till.

Det Gda Brennan said Dalton did not seem afraid, and staff thought she was acting. The man then left the shop. Dalton asked the staff what she should do, but left before gardai arrived.

The man was seen running to a nearby apartment complex and when gardai arrived, one property had the door ajar. They were concerned and knocked on the door.

Dalton opened the door and told gardai she was okay. She expressed shock when she heard about the robbery and said she hadn't seen anything suspicious. A man, who matched the description of the male from the service station, came to the door while Dalton was speaking to gardai.

When another garda arrived on the scene, Dalton admitted she had been at the service station and had had a knife held to her neck.

She was arrested and during interview denied taking part in the robbery, but said she had gone to the service station to get medicine as she had a toothache.

Dalton has one previous conviction for the possession of drugs for personal use from March 2022. CCTV was also played to the court.

Det Brennan agreed with Tara McLoughlin BL, defending, that the man was known to Dalton and he is also facing charges in relation to this incident. He accepted that there was no suggestion that Dalton had a weapon, but could not say if she had known the co-accused would have a knife.

When asked if it would have been distressing for Dalton to have a knife against her throat, Det Brennan said it was his belief that they colluded. He accepted Dalton made no attempt to conceal her identity and was arrested within a few minutes of the theft of €120.

He said he was not aware that Dalton had addiction issues or had taken drugs on the day in question. Det Gda Brennan agreed that Dalton's previous conviction was at the District Court.

Ms McLoughlin told the court that Dalton was staying with a boyfriend at the time of the offending. The co-accused is a friend and Dalton had invited this man to Dublin.

Defence counsel said her instructions are that Dalton had taken up to 20 tablets on the day as well as smoking crack cocaine and taking heroin. Her instructions are that there was no plan, Dalton was not aware that her friend had a knife and she feels guilty about her role in the incident.

Ms McLoughlin outlined that her client completed training as a hairdresser and beautician. Dalton has experienced a number of traumatic events throughout her life. She has mental health issues and was hospitalised for a period in late 2019. Dalton has taken steps to deal with her addiction and is on 75ml of methadone.

Judge Orla Crowe noted that no documents had been provided and said the court was concerned about Dalton's risk of re-offending as she had participated in a “very serious” matter. She ordered the preparation of a probation report and adjourned the case to November 17 for finalisation.