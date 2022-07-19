Woman on legal aid accused of Penneys ‘feud assault’ to provide receipts for Turkey dental treatment

Teresa Dinnegan is charged with the assault inside Penneys at Longford Shopping Centre

A defendant has given an undertaking to provide receipts confirming she underwent medical treatment while abroad.

The Longford woman, accused of carrying out a feud-related assault, recently spent ten days in Turkey receiving cosmetic dental treatment while on free legal aid after getting her bail terms relaxed.

Thirty-five-year-old Teresa Dinnegan, 18 Grian Ard, Longford, who together with a female co-accused, is charged with assault inside Penneys, Longford Shopping Centre on March 16 last.

The court had previously heard the alleged incident involved a third female who was also charged.

Details surrounding Ms Dinnegan's bail while depending on the taxpayer-funded criminal legal aid system led to stinging criticism for a major overhaul of the system by prominent local politicians.

At the District Court hearing Sergeant Mark Mahon spoke of ‘concerns’ the Gardaí had about the defendant's status. Sgt Mahon said the defendant had attended on a vouched medical certificate to receive medical attention in Turkey.

The prosecutor said Gardaí would like to see the receipts and the vouched medical expenses to corroborate the medical treatment the defendant underwent. Sgt Mahon outlined ‘concerns’ with regard to the matter.

Solicitor for Ms Dinnegan, John Quinn, told the court his client could furnish the necessary documents, and asked for a short remand to allow his client to have the receipts in court.

Judge Bernadette Owens directed that the defendant bring the receipts to court and also file a statement of means.

Noting that the DPP had yet to give directions in the matter, Judge Owens remanded the defendant on bail.