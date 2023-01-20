Woman left her boyfriend stuck in a suitcase overnight in fatal game of hide and seek
Sarah Boone allegedly locked her partner in the suitcase and left him there overnight after videoing him desperately trying to get free and shouting 'I can't f***ing breath'
Sarah Boone is to appear in court after allegedly leaving her boyfriend stuck inside a suitcase during a game of hide and seek that resulted in the man’s death.
The case dates back to February 2020 when the couple spent an evening drinking at their home in Winter Park, Florida.
Boone was questioned by authorities after a video emerged of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr, shouting “I can’t f***ing breathe” from inside the suitcase.
In the same clip, Sarah was heard replying to Torres: “For everything you’ve done to me. F*** you. Stupid.”
Jorge reacted by screaming: “I can’t f***ing breathe, seriously.”
As the harrowing clip continues, Sarah is heard saying: “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me. You should probably shut the f*** up.”
According to reports, she went to bed with her partner still in the suitcase, assuming he would be able to come out on his own.
While it all seemed fun and comedic for a while, the game of hide and seek took a sinister turn for the worse. When she woke up the next morning, she initially assumed her partner was downstairs. But he wasn't.
After realising her boyfriend was unresponsive, Sarah called 911 and told the operators that Jorge had died after playing game of hide in seek, according to the recording first obtained by local newspaper Orlando Sentinel.
“My boyfriend and I were playing last night, and I put him in a suitcase and we were playing...like, kind of a hide-and-seek kind thing, so... I fell asleep and I woke up and he was dead in the suitcase. I don't know what happened,” she was heard telling the dispatcher on the phone call.
Deputies who responded to the residence to investigate her call found Jorge lying on the floor next to the blue suitcase.
Two years after the horrific incident, Sarah will now appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 30.
