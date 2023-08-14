Woman ‘knocked out after man banged her head off car in pub row’, court hears

Patrick Leonard (23) is accused of assaulting and injuring the woman, a neighbour who was sick from concussion following the incident, a court heard.

A young man held a woman’s head and banged it off a parked car, knocking her unconscious after a pub row, it is alleged.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

Mr Leonard, of Edenmore Avenue, Coolock is charged with assault causing harm to the woman.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Main Street, Raheny, on June 12, 2022.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said gardaí received a 999 call at 12.52am.

It was reported that a woman had been assaulted by a man outside the Raheny Inn.

The woman was unconscious on the ground and it was alleged that the accused had held her by the head and struck it on a vehicle that was parked outside the pub.

The accused and the alleged victim were neighbours and knew each other, Sgt Lynch said.

The alleged assault stemmed from an incident that occurred in the pub involving a number of people.

The woman was sick and vomited from concussion and attended a hospital emergency department. However, there was no follow-up treatment required and she made a full recovery, the court heard.

There was no medical report, but hospital notes were available, and there was also CCTV evidence.

Judge Bryan Smyth deferred a decision on jurisdiction and adjourned the case, but when it came back before the court, a medical report was still not available and defence solicitor Tony Collier sought a further adjournment.

The case was put back to a date in September.

Mr Leonard has not yet entered a plea.