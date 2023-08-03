Woman given probation act after being found ‘drunk out of her mind’ and waving a knife

A woman found “drunk out of her mind” and waving a knife in the air on the street outside her apartment has been spared a criminal record.

Andreea Ferestroariu (29) threatened to attack her ex-partner and was arrested on the night, a court heard.

Judge Michele Finan applied the Probation of Offenders Act, leaving her without recorded convictions.

Ferestroariu, with an address at Grove Park, Rathmines, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon, public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Sergeant Deirdre McInerney told Dublin District Court that officers were called to an incident at Grove Park at 9.55pm on March 11 this year.

Sgt McInerney said that Ferestroariu was outside the apartment building and gardaí were concerned for her safety, as was her partner.

The defendant had threatened to attack him and was waving a silver-handled knife in the air, the sergeant said.

The accused was intoxicated and acting in a threatening manner, so she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew said it was a “difficult situation” and no complaint was made against the accused.

Ferestroariu made allegations about her ex-partner, the court heard. However, she accepted she had acted in a completely inappropriate way on the night, and she wished to apologise to the court.

“She has to take ownership of her behaviour,” said Judge Finan.

The judge remarked that the accused had been “drunk out of her mind” in a public place.

However, Judge Finan dismissed the charges under the Probation Act.