Woman found shouting drunkenly ‘about aliens and Jesus’ told gardai to ‘f**k off’
Ozlet Muwaniri (35) was arrested after causing two separate public order disturbances on the same day
A drunken woman was found shouting incoherently in a shopping centre about “aliens and Jesus”, a court heard.
Ozlet Muwaniri (35) was arrested after causing two separate public order disturbances on the same day.
Judge Deirdre Gearty fined her €150 after hearing the accused had been drinking and not taking her medication for mental health issues.
Muwaniri, of Crann Nua, Portarlington, Co Laois, admitted two offences of public intoxication, and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on May 24 last year.
Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí were called to Paddocks Grove, Adamstown.
Muwaniri told them to “f**k off and mind your own business” and refused to stop shouting.
Also that day, gardaí were called to Finnstown Shopping Centre, Lucan, where Muwaniri was outside a shop talking to people walking by.
It was obvious to gardaí that people were trying to avoid her. She was standing in the shop doorway with a number of bags and gardaí asked what she was doing there.
Muwaniri smelled strongly of alcohol, was incoherent and was “talking about aliens and Jesus and how they were coming back”.
She shouted at passers-by. The accused had not been “looking after herself” or taking her medication, her barrister said.
Judge Gearty told the accused it was ill-advised to drink while on medication and she “can’t be behaving like that”.
