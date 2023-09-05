Woman found guilty of stabbing man to death after midday booze session

Lea Rose Cheng (27) began dri n king with her grandfather in Hoggin's Irish Pub at 2pm on the day of the murder.

A woman has been found guilty of murder after knifing a man to death after meeting during an all-day boozing session.

Lea Rose Cheng (27) broke down in tears she was convicted of murdering Dylan Bacon (39), who was found lying in a pool of his own blood near a block of flats in Liverpool in March 2020.

A post mortem found the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

It also detailed how he had suffered "eight incised wounds to his head and torso", the court heard.

During her trial, the court was told a trail of blood led police back to Cheng's home.

On the day of the murder, Cheng, also known as Learna, had left her home at around 2pm and began drinking in Hoggin's Irish Pub with her grandfather.

They later moved onto the Old Swan, also known as the White House.

At some point, Mr Bacon joined then and sat with them at a table.

CCTV footage later showed Cheng making "affectionate gestures" to him, including putting her arms around him and kissing him on the cheek.

However, she was later "violently sick at the table" and left with her grandad to his home.

Meanwhile, Mr Bacon continued to the Millfield Inn and spotted her as she walked across a road.

After he left the pub, the two were not seen on camera again until 7pm, with their movements unknown for a period of around an hour and a half.

He was later seen leaving with blood trickling down his back, wearing only one of his trainers and without the jacket he was wearing upon entering.

Footage showed him "taking his final steps" before "collapsing and dying".

After police arrived to quiz Cheng, she was "initially uncooperative" and "refused to leave the flat".

She also claimed to officers that Mr Bacon had knifed her then "killed himself because he didn't want to go to prison".

She later accepted that she had been responsible for inflicting his fatal wounds.

However, the defendant claimed that she did not remember doing so and alleged that Mr Bacon had "stalked and preyed" on her.

She will be brought back before the courts for sentencing on Friday.

Speaking after the verdict, Dave Brunskill, Head of the Homicide Support Unit, said: "Firstly, I would like to convey that our thoughts are very much with Dylan’s family. It has been heart-breaking for them to relive his final moments during this trial.

“As the jury heard, Dylan’s tragically died at the hands of Cheng and she pleaded not guilty to his murder. This prolonged the agony for his family who had to endure a month-long trial hearing about the events of that fatal night.

"Nothing will bring Dylan back to them, but I hope that this conviction will give his family a sense of justice.”