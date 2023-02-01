Woman charged with sexual assault of another woman at Dublin Luas stop in court again

The Dublin woman, in her 40s and a man in his 30s, of no fixed address, are each accused of sexually assaulting the woman

A WOMAN charged with sexual assault of another woman at a Luas stop in Dublin has consented to be held in custody for another two weeks pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Dublin woman, in her 40s and a man in his 30s, of no fixed address, are each accused of sexually assaulting the woman at the Drimnagh stop in the early hours of January 26.

They did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody by Dublin District Court last week after they made no reply to the charges.

She faced her second hearing today.

Judge Brendan Toale noted from defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght that she consented to be further remanded in custody while gardai sought instructions from the DPP.

The co-defendant is due to face court again tomorrow.

The pair, who have been granted legal aid, cannot be named to protect the complainant's identity and are yet to indicate how they will plead.

The complainant was brought to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in the capital for specialist treatment for her injuries.

The incident led to the closure of the platform at the Drimnagh stop on the Red Line inbound Luas service for several hours as gardai commenced the investigation.