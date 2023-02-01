Woman charged with sexual assault of another woman at Dublin Luas stop in court again
The Dublin woman, in her 40s and a man in his 30s, of no fixed address, are each accused of sexually assaulting the woman
A WOMAN charged with sexual assault of another woman at a Luas stop in Dublin has consented to be held in custody for another two weeks pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The Dublin woman, in her 40s and a man in his 30s, of no fixed address, are each accused of sexually assaulting the woman at the Drimnagh stop in the early hours of January 26.
They did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody by Dublin District Court last week after they made no reply to the charges.
She faced her second hearing today.
Judge Brendan Toale noted from defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght that she consented to be further remanded in custody while gardai sought instructions from the DPP.
The co-defendant is due to face court again tomorrow.
The pair, who have been granted legal aid, cannot be named to protect the complainant's identity and are yet to indicate how they will plead.
The complainant was brought to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in the capital for specialist treatment for her injuries.
The incident led to the closure of the platform at the Drimnagh stop on the Red Line inbound Luas service for several hours as gardai commenced the investigation.
Today's Headlines
seeing red | Convicted Dublin sex offender avoids jail after ‘ugly’ street fight involving wheel brace
awaiting sentence | Dublin man (22) admits stealing delivery cyclist’s bike on night Josh Dunne was killed
'horrible' | Newstalk host Andrea Gilligan says she receives ‘nasty’ online abuse from other women
GLAMOUR GUILT | Dublin beautician who unlawfully gave ‘botox-like’ treatments to clients fined €10k
inquest | Mum asked prison staff to keep ‘closer eye’ on inmate son hours before suicide attempt
Factor 50 | Jack Keating says he was grilled on his ‘sexual fantasies’ by Love Island producers
assault probe | Finglas attack: Gardai want to speak to taxi driver who picked up ‘white man’ and woman
'psychotic episode' | Dublin man who stabbed ex boss 19 times found not guilty by reason of insanity
Tragic death | Funerals details announced for ex-wife of feud victim Eddie Hutch as tribute flood in
Exposed | Animal abuser jailed over shocking treatment of dogs gets suspended sentence for drug dealing