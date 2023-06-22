Woman charged with causing death of 87-year-old by driving carelessly

Emma-Clare Louise Dunnett (49) was also charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a male victim on the same date

A woman was charged today with causing the death of an east Belfast pensioner by careless driving.

At Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, Emma-Clare Louise Dunnett (49) was charged with causing the death of Beryl Carson (87) by driving carelessly on the Portaferry Road in Kircubbin on August 27, 2020.

Although she did not appear at court, Dunnett, from Wisborough Road in South Croydon, was also charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a male victim on the same date.

None of the facts of the case were opened today but it was reported at the time how Ms Carson, who was from the Inverary area of east Belfast, was taken to hospital after the crash but died as a result of her injuries.

Inspector Andy McLean said: “It was reported that a black Citroën C3 and a silver Lexus were involved in the collision.

“Beryl, who was the front seat passenger of the Citroën, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of her injuries.

“The female driver and three children inside the Citroën were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The female driver of the Lexus was also taken to hospital, suffering minor injuries following the incident.”

The case against Dunnett had been scheduled to have a preliminary inquiry today, which would have seen the case elevated to the Crown Court, but defence solicitor Andrew Russell asked for that to be adjourned.

“There are a series of medicals to consider,” Mr Russell told District Judge Mark Hamill, adding that a “further complicating factor” is that the defendant lives in England and he would want to have a consultation before the case can be progressed.

Adjourning the case until August 4 for the preliminary inquiry, District Judge Hamill said Dunnett could appear by video-link at that stage.