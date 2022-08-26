Woman charged with allowing €5k of heroin to be stored at her Clondalkin home
A WOMAN has been accused of allowing her house to be used for the storage and distribution of drugs, following a €5,000 heroin seizure.
Gardaí allegedly found the drug, along with a smaller amount of cocaine, in a search of the home of Michelle Melia (55) in west Dublin.
The case was adjourned by Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court for the accused to consider how she intends to plead.
Ms Melia is charged with knowingly permitting the preparation of a controlled drug to take place at her home address at Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin, on November 14, 2020.
Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.
Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said a search was carried out at the accused’s address and a quantity of cocaine and heroin was found in the house.
“The charge relates to a belief that she was using her house to store drugs and allowing the distribution of drugs for sale or supply to be carried out from her premises,” Sgt Callaghan said.
The value of heroin allegedly found was €5,048, along with €126 of cocaine.
“We will deal with it here,” Judge Jones said, accepting jurisdiction in the case.
He ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence and granted free legal aid following an application by Ms Melia’s solicitor, who said his client was unemployed.
