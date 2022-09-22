Woman charged in relation to Westmeath car fire in which two children died
She is set to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening, Thursday at 8pm.
A woman in her 40s is to appear in court tonight charged in connection with the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.
The woman was arrested yesterday in relation to the fatal incident in Multyfarnham on September 9 and was held in a garda station in the Midlands, where she was charged in relation to the incident this evening.
More to follow..
