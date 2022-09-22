Court appearance | 

Woman charged in relation to Westmeath car fire in which two children died

She is set to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening, Thursday at 8pm.

10 Sept 2022; General view of Gardai at scene near Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Undated Gardai handout photo of Thelma, 5, and Mikey Dennany, 2, who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath on Friday. Issue date: Monday September 12, 2022.© PA

Eoghan MoloneyIndependent.ie

A woman in her 40s is to appear in court tonight charged in connection with the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

She is set to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening, Thursday at 8pm.

The woman was arrested yesterday in relation to the fatal incident in Multyfarnham on September 9 and was held in a garda station in the Midlands, where she was charged in relation to the incident this evening.

More to follow..


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices