Woman-beating thug son of late loyalist caught working as ‘bouncer’ illegally

He was caught working without a required doorman licence at a nightclub just three weeks after he was sentenced for the shocking assault

The woman-beating thug son of the late PUP councillor Ken Wilkinson has been ‘bounced’ in court after he was caught working as a doorman illegally.

The Sunday World can reveal Ryan Wilkinson was caught working as a ‘bouncer’ at a Belfast nightclub despite being banned from doing so after he was convicted of a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend.

In fact he was caught working without a required doorman licence at a nightclub just three weeks after he was sentenced for the shocking assault which took place at his 30th birthday party.

As reported here last summer, the hulking 31-year-old bodybuilder was convicted of two counts of common assault and one of causing actual bodily harm after he kicked his ex and tore out clumps of her hair.

Instead of going to prison – and despite continuing to deny his guilt – Wilkinson was given 150 hours of community service to complete and handed a two-year restraining order.

During his sentence hearing Wilkinson’s barrister admitted that “the conviction will have an impact on his employment and so will the sentence,” adding that the sentence “will have an effect on the period of time over which he is suspended” from working as a doorman.

Ryan Wilkinson

And indeed he was banned from working as a doorman by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) because of his criminal conviction at Antrim Magistrates Court in September 2022.

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is the government body responsible for regulating the private security industry in the UK reporting to the Home Secretary under the terms of the Private Security Industry Act 2001. A statement posted on the SIA website reveals why they prosecuted Ryan Wilkinson.

They said: “SIA investigators and officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland carried out two planned inspections of venues in Belfast’s night-time economy on 28 September 2022 and Monday 3 October 2022.

“During the inspection on 3 October 2022, Mr Wilkinson was found to be working without a valid SIA licence in a Belfast nightclub. When he was asked why he was not wearing a licence he told the investigators that he was a ticket collector.

“As a former licence holder, the SIA suspended Mr Wilkinson’s licence on 18 August 2022. On 6 September 2022 Mr Wilkinson was convicted of assault at Antrim Magistrates Court.

“Mr Wilkinson was invited by SIA investigators to an interview-under-caution at Musgrave Police Station on 16 January 2023 when he denied working as an unlicensed door supervisor.

“He told the SIA investigator that he was working as a marshal. On 30 January 2023 the SIA revoked his licence.”

And the SIA went to explain that after being convicted of a serious assault he was no longer deemed to be ‘fit and proper’ for the job as a doorman and described the thug as a “risk” to vulnerable people on a night out.

Jenny Hart, one of the criminal investigations managers at the SIA, is quoted as saying: “Suspension means Mr Wilkinson was unable to work as a door supervisor, yet still chose to work illegally in Belfast’s night-time economy when his licence had been suspended.

“The SIA’s licensing regime is there to protect the public and a licence is awarded to a ‘fit and proper person’.

“Mr Wilkinson had been convicted of assault and the SIA had suspended his licence, yet he chose to carry on working around potentially vulnerable people who were out enjoying themselves.

“Mr Wilkinson was a risk to those people. Mr Wilkinson has a criminal record following these convictions.”

The court fined Wilkinson £300, ordered him to pay £150 legal costs and £30 court costs.

Last year, Wilkinson’s ex-partner told the court how he pushed her, kicked her, tore clumps of hair from her head and threw her against a doorframe.

She said he only stopped assaulting her after a man was forced into choking him into letting go of her hair.