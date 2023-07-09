Woman-beating thug James Kenny’s ‘prayers’ answered as judge allows him to walk free

The coke-dealing thug was handed a suspended sentence despite being caught on camera dishing out a savage beating to a woman

The 60-year-old thug was convicted of battering a woman in her own flat

Criminal James Kenny’s ‘prayers’ were answered this week when a judge allowed him to walk free despite being caught on camera dishing out a savage beating to a woman.

Instead of serving a single day behind bars, the 60-year-old coke-dealing thug was handed a suspended sentence despite unleashing a brutal attack on the woman just last November.

On top of a five-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, Kenny was also handed a two-year Restraining Order ordering him to leave his female victim alone.

We revealed recently how Kenny had been doing volunteer work at a local church, with many in the town believing he was putting on an act to impress the court.

James (Jim) Kenny who’s awaiting sentence for a vicious attack on a woman in a flat in Ballymena

Last night a source who knows Kenny told the Sunday World it looks like he’s even managed to “fool a court”.

“How can he not have to serve a single minute behind bars for what he did to that woman?” they said.

“He was caught bang to rights hammering that woman. What protection is there for women who come forward and report domestic violence? It doesn’t seem like there’s much.”

The sentence is also unlikely to go down well with women’s groups who continue to campaign for tougher sentences to be given to men found guilty of violence.

In April we revealed exclusive images of father-of-eight Kenny attacking a woman in a flat in Ballymena.

The distressing video of that attack, which has no sound and lasts just over one minute, shows Kenny repeatedly punching the woman in the face before knocking her to the ground and laying into her in a property in the Co Antrim town.

The woman desperately tried to defend herself and seems to be pleading for him to stop but the tattooed thug overpowers her with a serious of heavy blows to the head.

On Thursday at Laganside Magistrates Court, Kenny was sentenced for two counts of common assault on the woman.

For the first one he received three months, suspended for two years, and for the second count he got five months in prison, once again suspended for two years.

Cowardly career criminal Jim Kenny

The court ordered also that to protect his victim Kenny is “forbidden to intimidate, harass or pester” her “and must not instruct, encourage or, in any way, suggest that any other person should do so”.

Last month we revealed how his plans to curry favour with the court through his church volunteer work may have hit the buffers after he was charged with having a knife in public.

Kenny had been pictured sweeping streets, cutting trees and helping the elderly at church events.

However, court papers show he is accused of having a “lock knife” in January in a street in the bible-belt town.

Kenny has had highly publicised run-ins with loyalists and other drug gangs in the last 20 years.

The cocaine courier is no stranger to a jail cell after serving five years when he was caught red-handed doing a drug deal with Dwayne Mullan, the ex-partner of Peru drug courier Michaella McCollum. Kenny was filmed 15 years ago by police exchanging cash and cocaine with Mullan, who coincidentally also has a raft of convictions for beating up women.

Kenny, who admitted to dealing Class A drugs, was jailed for over five years at Belfast Crown Court.

Kenny also has a previous conviction for possessing a firearm without a licence after cops found an air-pistol in his house during a search in the aftermath of his drug deal with Mullan.

The Sunday World understands Kenny was a close associate of Ballymena drugs kingpin Noel Johnston who died after plunging 50ft in 2021 when he jumped out of an apartment window as the police raided his flat.