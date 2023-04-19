Woman avoids jail after ‘savagely’ beating ex-pal who posted video of shoe down toilet

Drimnagh woman Seanagh Callaghan (21) carried out the attack after seeing a video of the woman allegedly putting her shoe down a urine-filled toilet

Seanagh Callaghan was found guilty of assault over the incident

A YOUNG woman “sucker punched” her former friend and subjected her to a “savage beating” while her mother held the victim’s throat.

Seanagh Callaghan (21) carried out the attack after seeing a social media video of the woman allegedly putting her shoe down a urine-filled toilet.

Her mother Carol Callaghan (62) “pounced” and grabbed the woman, helping in the assault.

Judge Anthony Halpin found them both guilty of assault and gave them suspended sentences - seven months for the daughter and five for the mother.

The accused, both of Slievemore Road, Drimnagh, had denied assaulting Georgia Tyson on June 20, 2021.

Dublin District Court heard Ms Tyson was a family friend who had lived with Seanagh Callaghan before the pair fell out. The accused moved out of the apartment but returned on the day to get her clothes, having seen a social media post by the victim.

Ms Tyson said she was at home at The Maltings, Dublin 8 when both accused arrived. When she opened the door, Carol Callaghan came running in and grabbed her by the throat, she said. Her daughter came in “swinging digs at me,” the victim said.

“Carol was holding me up against the wall while Shauna was punching me into my face,” she said.

She suffered bruising and swelling “like a big bubble on the side of my face.”

She and Seanagh then went outside the apartment and “had a little fight, throwing punches” at each other.

Ms Tyson had posted a social media video showing her placing a shoe in a toilet, claiming it was the accused’s and that she was “after pissing in the toilet.”

The victim accepted she posted the video but told the court it was actually her own shoe and there was no urine in the toilet.

Carol Callaghan denied grabbing Ms Tyson, claiming the victim dragged her down the hallway by the hair.

Seanagh Callaghan said she “saw red,” snapped and ran in to defend her mother. She said she ran at Ms Tyson and “sucker punched her into the cheek to get her off my ma.”

She denied over-reacting and claimed Ms Tyson had been “bullying me on social media.”

As well as seeing the video, she was told her clothes had been put out on the street by Ms Tyson.

“It was a silly, stupid thing between two 19-year-olds that knew each other since they were born,” Carol Callaghan said of the dispute.

The court heard counter complaints had been made against the victim.

Judge Halpin said there was clearly a history to the case and he was unaware whose runner was in the toilet.

He said he did not accept that the video should have provoked such a reaction. Carol Callaghan had stood behind the door, “pounced in” and grabbed the victim by the throat, “facilitating her daughter delivering a savage beating on the victim,” Judge Halpin said.